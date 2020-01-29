Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

A political ad Iowa which attacks the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and accuses former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption was bought and paid for by Florida's Senator Rick Scott.

Ken Molestina reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Joe Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

A political ad in Iowa that attacks the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald...
cbs4.com - Published

Florida Senator’s Iowa ad attacks former VP Joe Biden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Senator Rick Scott of Florida injected himself into the 2020 presidential...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

needfun2112

Uncle Bob RT @craigtimes: In secret recording, @realDonaldTrump talks with #LevParnas about then-#Florida gov Rick Scott & Parnas' role in campaign t… 1 minute ago

CasualDarrell

The Great Cornholio RT @josephabondy: Good evening, Senator Rick Scott @SenRickScott. (202) 224-5274. The people of Florida and #AmericansWantAFairTrial, inclu… 10 minutes ago

MahIbrihim

Mahmoud Ibrihim RT @MahIbrihim: We need your help to protect Democracy call or write All Senate Members Greening, Senator Rick Scott @ SenRickScott. (202… 15 minutes ago

LindyLoo515

LindyLoo RT @josephabondy: Another @GOP senator/juror, Rick Scott of Florida, with Lev Parnas. Call the witnesses, cross-examine them, have a fair t… 16 minutes ago

rms8910

Richard Samples RT @HuffPost: "I'm ashamed that you are my Senator," one Twitter user fired back at the Florida Republican. https://t.co/6UJyALdyaY 34 minutes ago

mollysmcdonough

mollyswordmcdonough🌊 @ShinySheet Senator Rick Scott seems to believe that his public service to the nation on behalf of his constituents… https://t.co/dmy7eZ1xmW 40 minutes ago

Drone832

Jackie Olson RT @HuffPostPol: "I'm ashamed that you are my Senator," one Twitter user fired back at the Florida Republican. https://t.co/O4SCZHmMmm 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.