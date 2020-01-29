Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House Democrats Release 5-Year Infrastructure Plan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
House Democrats Release 5-Year Infrastructure Plan

House Democrats Release 5-Year Infrastructure Plan

The new infrastructure plan includes a detailed breakdown of where the funds will go, but it doesn't say where the money will come from.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

House Democrats unfurl climate-tinged infrastructure plan, but GOP support uncertain

The backbone of the plan would be a highway, rail and transit bill, of the kind that Congress enacts...
Politico - Published

Democrats to offer $760B infrastructure plan with big climate theme

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce the package Wednesday morning after meeting with...
Politico - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CommsTeej

T.J. Doyle RT @carlquintanilla: "Today’s announcement from Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats is an important step forward on the path to rebuilding A… 27 minutes ago

Soledad1473

Vanessa Mateo🇵🇷🇵🇷 RT @Newsy: Rep. Peter DeFazio said if the U.S. doesn't invest in new infrastructure initiatives, "we will keep throwing money at an antiqua… 2 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy Rep. Peter DeFazio said if the U.S. doesn't invest in new infrastructure initiatives, "we will keep throwing money… https://t.co/JFnNpzMTME 2 hours ago

roadeditor

Roads & Bridges House Democrats release five-year $760B infrastructure spending framework https://t.co/GeJo1u2hDR https://t.co/dynVQRwCV6 4 hours ago

carlquintanilla

Carl Quintanilla "Today’s announcement from Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats is an important step forward on the path to rebuildin… https://t.co/7yH8fWd6rt 7 hours ago

MJ_GOP

MJ RT @nathanlgonzales: Let's compromise: 1) Democrats agree to let the president remain in office this year/take removal off the table. 2)… 1 day ago

nathanlgonzales

Nathan Gonzales Let's compromise: 1) Democrats agree to let the president remain in office this year/take removal off the table.… https://t.co/U1J1a3I2Ml 2 days ago

BullyPulpit5

Bully Pulpit @stumpingMAGAts @SherryStanley20 @willchamberlain https://t.co/HWBpkrvQ3S Deferrals: "special message" President m… https://t.co/QUTY5IDMRA 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Floating cities, the LEGO House and other architectural forms of the future | Bjarke Ingels [Video]Floating cities, the LEGO House and other architectural forms of the future | Bjarke Ingels

Design gives form to the future, says architect Bjarke Ingels. In this worldwide tour of his team's projects, journey to a waste-to-energy power plant (that doubles as an alpine ski slope) and the LEGO..

Credit: TED     Duration: 15:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.