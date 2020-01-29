Prince George's County Police Officer Held Without Bail In Handcuffed Man's Fatal Shooting

Still Major™️ x #StillMajorII RT @wjz: NEW: A Prince George's County judge ordered the officer accused of fatally shooting a handcuffed man in his patrol car to be held… 3 minutes ago

Kelly Gregory RT @NAACP_LDF: There is no justification for killing a handcuffed, unarmed man in cold blood. We demand not only complete justice for the t… 5 minutes ago

Will I am. RT @theappeal: BREAKING: Prince George’s County police officer Michael Owen, Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of… 12 minutes ago

Legal Defense Fund There is no justification for killing a handcuffed, unarmed man in cold blood. We demand not only complete justice… https://t.co/g98nvafave 12 minutes ago

shawn smith RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: A Prince George's County, Md. police officer who shot and killed a suspect who was handcuffed & wearing a seat… 13 minutes ago

Martel RT @Fox5Wagner: Breaking-Prince George’s County State’s Attorney has assigned a senior prosecutor to review 2011 fatal police involved shoo… 15 minutes ago

Civilized Savage RT @BowiePatch: Prince George's County Police have identified the officer facing multiple charges in Monday's shooting of a handcuffed man… 35 minutes ago