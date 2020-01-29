Global  

Prince George's County Police Officer Held Without Bail In Handcuffed Man's Fatal Shooting

Prince George's County Police Officer Held Without Bail In Handcuffed Man's Fatal Shooting

A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Maryland police officer who has been charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting a handcuffed man in his patrol car.
Report: No sign of fight before officer shot handcuffed man

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Investigators didn’t find any evidence of a fight between a Maryland...
Seattle Times - Published

Family of handcuffed man fatally shot expresses sorrow, relief after officer charged

Michael Owen Jr., a veteran of the Prince George's County Police Department, was charged with murder...
USATODAY.com - Published


_JDTheJunior_

Still Major™️ x #StillMajorII RT @wjz: NEW: A Prince George's County judge ordered the officer accused of fatally shooting a handcuffed man in his patrol car to be held… 3 minutes ago

KellyLGregory

Kelly Gregory RT @NAACP_LDF: There is no justification for killing a handcuffed, unarmed man in cold blood. We demand not only complete justice for the t… 5 minutes ago

bshep92022

Will I am. RT @theappeal: BREAKING: Prince George’s County police officer Michael Owen, Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of… 12 minutes ago

NAACP_LDF

Legal Defense Fund There is no justification for killing a handcuffed, unarmed man in cold blood. We demand not only complete justice… https://t.co/g98nvafave 12 minutes ago

S_smith1990

shawn smith RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: A Prince George's County, Md. police officer who shot and killed a suspect who was handcuffed & wearing a seat… 13 minutes ago

da_boul_tank

Martel RT @Fox5Wagner: Breaking-Prince George’s County State’s Attorney has assigned a senior prosecutor to review 2011 fatal police involved shoo… 15 minutes ago

WillieBangg

Civilized Savage RT @BowiePatch: Prince George's County Police have identified the officer facing multiple charges in Monday's shooting of a handcuffed man… 35 minutes ago

MicSpence

Michelle Spence RT @WTOP: NEWS UPDATE: Prince George's County prosecutor to look into a deadly 2011 shooting involving the police officer who was just char… 35 minutes ago


Officer Charged With Shooting Handcuffed Man In Temple Hills [Video]Officer Charged With Shooting Handcuffed Man In Temple Hills

A Prince George's County police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a handcuffed man in Temple Hills Monday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:02Published

Police Officer Charged After In Custody Death Of Man In Prince George's County [Video]Police Officer Charged After In Custody Death Of Man In Prince George's County

Police Officer Charged After In Custody Death Of Man In Prince George's County

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published

