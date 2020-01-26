Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sanders Extends Lead In California Democratic Primary, UC Berkeley Poll Finds

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Sanders Extends Lead In California Democratic Primary, UC Berkeley Poll Finds

Sanders Extends Lead In California Democratic Primary, UC Berkeley Poll Finds

A new poll in shows Sen.

Bernie Sanders expanding his lead over his rivals in California, a little more than a month before the state's Democratic presidential primary.

(1/29/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders has clear lead in second straight poll in first primary state

A new poll in the state that holds the first primary in the race for the White House indicates Sen....
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kymmiewimmi

Kim Siegfried RT @KPIXtv: Sanders extends lead in California less than five weeks before state's Democratic primary, @BerkeleyIGS poll finds. https://t.c… 1 hour ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Sanders Extends Lead In California Democratic Primary, UC Berkeley Poll Finds… https://t.co/TR1fpFocBT 1 hour ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Sanders extends lead in California less than five weeks before state's Democratic primary, @BerkeleyIGS poll finds.… https://t.co/JzBVK3r4TL 1 hour ago

anna7bella

Alexa Bellamy RT @MyLawyerGabe: Bernie *extends* his lead in the California primary poll, at 26% with Warren at 20% and Biden at a sinking 15%. https://t… 1 day ago

MyLawyerGabe

Gabriel Levine Bernie *extends* his lead in the California primary poll, at 26% with Warren at 20% and Biden at a sinking 15%. https://t.co/HBdmHNYjGo 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg's Support From Black Americans? There's Literally Nothing To It [Video]Buttigieg's Support From Black Americans? There's Literally Nothing To It

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is struggling to get support from African American voters. According to Politico, weakness among African Americans is shadowing him through the lead-up..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Warren Drops In New Poll [Video]Warren Drops In New Poll

Joe Biden is still the front runner in the race for the Democratic Presidential nomination. He stands at 28%. That's according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll. Bernie Sanders a is close..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.