NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Clouds and a few flurries/drizzle are on tap for today and tonight again.

Temps will be 2-3° cooler than Tuesday but still above normal with highs in the mid/upper 20s.

On Thursday, we can expect Mainly cloudy skies, a few flurries/drizzle and temperatures in the upper-20s to near 30°.

The chance of some light precipitation will increase late Friday into Saturday.

This weekend will be mild through with both days above freezing.

As of right now....January 2020 is the the 4th warmest January on record.

Possible snow and cooler temps are set to return next week.
