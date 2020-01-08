Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also calls Bolton's upcoming book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," "nasty and untrue." Rumors that Bolton's tell-all book contradicted Trump's claims about Ukraine circulated earlier this week.

According to 'The New York Times,' the first draft of Bolton's book alleges that Trump told him he wanted to withhold Ukraine aid until the country agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden is one of the Democratic frontrunners for the 2020 presidential election.

According to CNN, a top National Security Council official issued a letter to Bolton's lawyer addressing "classified information" contained in the book.

The letter states that "the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information." Until Bolton's allegations, Trump's Senate impeachment trial was all but guaranteed to proceed without witnesses being called.

But on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed that he did not have the votes to block impeachment trial witnesses.