Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness
his former national security advisor,
John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning.
In a double tweet, Trump
says that if he had listened to Bolton,
"we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also calls Bolton's
upcoming book, "The Room Where
It Happened: A White House Memoir,"
"nasty and untrue." Rumors that Bolton's tell-all
book contradicted Trump's claims
about Ukraine circulated earlier this week.
According to 'The New York Times,'
the first draft of Bolton's book
alleges that Trump told him he
wanted to withhold Ukraine aid until the country
agreed to investigate former
Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden is one of the
Democratic frontrunners for
the 2020 presidential election.
According to CNN, a top National
Security Council official issued a
letter to Bolton's lawyer addressing
"classified information" contained in the book.
The letter states that
"the manuscript may not be
published or otherwise disclosed
without the deletion of this classified information." Until Bolton's allegations,
Trump's Senate impeachment
trial was all but guaranteed to
proceed without witnesses being called.
But on Tuesday, Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell revealed
that he did not have the votes to
block impeachment trial witnesses.