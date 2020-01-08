Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also calls Bolton's upcoming book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," "nasty and untrue." Rumors that Bolton's tell-all book contradicted Trump's claims about Ukraine circulated earlier this week.

According to 'The New York Times,' the first draft of Bolton's book alleges that Trump told him he wanted to withhold Ukraine aid until the country agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden is one of the Democratic frontrunners for the 2020 presidential election.

According to CNN, a top National Security Council official issued a letter to Bolton's lawyer addressing "classified information" contained in the book.

The letter states that "the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information." Until Bolton's allegations, Trump's Senate impeachment trial was all but guaranteed to proceed without witnesses being called.

But on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed that he did not have the votes to block impeachment trial witnesses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Bolton book revelations roil Trump impeachment trial

White House lawyers are to resume their defense of President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Newsday


Lindsey Graham Wants Senators to Read John Bolton’s Book…. in a ‘Classified Setting’

Lindsey Graham Wants Senators to Read John Bolton’s Book…. in a ‘Classified Setting’It’s not the witness chair, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now pushing for information from...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

a35362

April Spivey Panicked Trump Hits Back at Bolton Book With Blizzard of Lies https://t.co/3sy4AE7fmK via @VanityFair 1 hour ago

grinningbamE

BEA💙Tweets🌊VoteBlueNoMatterWho🌊🍄tRUmp is POS💩 RT @ABetterRepublic: Imagine that... Panicked Trump Hits Back at Bolton Book With Blizzard of Lies https://t.co/cMQJaZjQRi via @VanityFair 1 hour ago

votematters2020

[email protected] Panicked Trump Hits Back at Bolton Book With Blizzard of Lies https://t.co/ThSYj526HH via @VanityFair 2 hours ago

cscarroll2

Sarah C RT @Manny_Funes: Panicked Trump Hits Back at Bolton Book With Blizzard of Lies https://t.co/hzsuaTmg9t via @VanityFair 2 hours ago

schpsych8

B. Sargent Noble Panicked Trump Hits Back at Bolton Book With Blizzard of Lies https://t.co/ezgCnO1CqQ via @VanityFair 3 hours ago

Braves1

Dan Schlossberg Panicked Trump Hits Back at Bolton Book With Blizzard of Lies https://t.co/nLfVWcg0Mn via @VanityFair 4 hours ago

LarryVNN

Laurance Allen Panicked Trump Hits Back at John Bolton Book With Blizzard of Lies | Vanity Fair https://t.co/6H5dhxZCFJ 4 hours ago

ABetterRepublic

Americans for Imagine that... Panicked Trump Hits Back at Bolton Book With Blizzard of Lies https://t.co/cMQJaZjQRi via @VanityFair 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Graham Talks About John Bolton [Video]Graham Talks About John Bolton

Pres. Trump's ally Sen. Lindsey Graham is making the media rounds to defend the President. He's one of the President's staunchest allies. The President is facing an impeachment trial in the U.S...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.