Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ The news has been confirmed by producer Dan Lin.

Lin served as executive producer for the 'Lethal Weapon' television series.

He and Richard Donner, who directed and produced the previous four films, are working on bringing the action buddy cop franchise back to the big screen.

Detective Martin Riggs (Gibson) and his partner, Detective Roger Murtaugh (Glover), would reunite 22 years after the release of 'Lethal Weapon 4.'

Dan Lin, via 'The Hollywood Reporter' Lin says Gibson and Glover are "ready to go," but the script for the project still needs to be finished.
