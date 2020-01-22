Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

"I would like to discuss it under oath in the front of the Senate.

That's what I want to do," Parnas, who is facing federal charges, told reporters.

Parnas traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trump's impeachment trial, but was turned away at the U.S. Capitol.

No electronics are allowed in the Senate visitors' gallery, and Parnas has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet to track his location as he awaits trial on federal campaign finance charges.

Earlier this month, Parnas handed over text messages and other correspondence that detailed his efforts to work with Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to get Ukraine to announce that it would open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender in the 2020 presidential election.

Parnas' appearance comes as the Senate moves toward a showdown over whether they should hear from witnesses and consider other evidence in the trial, as Democrats want, or move toward a final vote on whether Trump should be removed from office, as many Republicans want.

Democrats have shown little interest in calling Parnas as a witness.

Parnas is seeking leniency as he faces federal charges for allegedly funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee.

Giuliani has distanced himself from Parnas, and Trump says he did not know him, despite photographs showing the two men together and a recording of Trump bantering about golf and Ukraine with Parnas and other guests at a private dinner at the Trump Hotel.