Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, said he 'absolutely' has more evidence that would implicate President Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

"I would like to discuss it under oath in the front of the Senate.

That's what I want to do," Parnas, who is facing federal charges, told reporters.

Parnas traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trump's impeachment trial, but was turned away at the U.S. Capitol.

No electronics are allowed in the Senate visitors' gallery, and Parnas has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet to track his location as he awaits trial on federal campaign finance charges.

Earlier this month, Parnas handed over text messages and other correspondence that detailed his efforts to work with Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to get Ukraine to announce that it would open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender in the 2020 presidential election.

Parnas' appearance comes as the Senate moves toward a showdown over whether they should hear from witnesses and consider other evidence in the trial, as Democrats want, or move toward a final vote on whether Trump should be removed from office, as many Republicans want.

Democrats have shown little interest in calling Parnas as a witness.

Parnas is seeking leniency as he faces federal charges for allegedly funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee.

Giuliani has distanced himself from Parnas, and Trump says he did not know him, despite photographs showing the two men together and a recording of Trump bantering about golf and Ukraine with Parnas and other guests at a private dinner at the Trump Hotel.



Recent related news from verified sources

Joseph Bondy Tells CNN Lev Parnas Has More Recordings of Trump Which Could Be Released Publicly

Lev Parnas’ attorney indicated on CNN that his client has more recordings of President Donald...
Mediaite - Published

Lev Parnas' plan to show up at Trump's Senate impeachment trial prompts even more confusion

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has been...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

2668

Al 😀! Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump https://t.co/uQ0lUDa6f7 19 minutes ago

Titania977

Titania @M2Madness @BOOMER4K The question was from Kamala Harris & Patty Murray about Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and the… https://t.co/Xmt3pTowvp 53 minutes ago

canpeep

Robert Canada RT @Newsweek: Parnas asks court for permission to give additional evidence to Dems after his lawyer says there are more Trump tapes https:/… 3 hours ago

petersabuchan1

Peter Chan OMG! Something just hit me! Although we know he is lying about Lev Parnas, here is more evidence... He claims not t… https://t.co/5R5Rk9qZ9G 8 hours ago

PP_robin

Robin Parnas Asks Court for Permission to Give Additional Evidence to Dems After His Lawyer Says There Are More Trump Tap… https://t.co/6H2KOAsMhT 9 hours ago

PatGreenBBoomer

Pat Green 🌊🌎☮️✊🏽🧷🙌🏾 @realDonaldTrump REMEMBER TRUMP IS IN A PANIC STRICKEN PHASE!!! #LiarInChief #TrumpCrimeSyndicate #CoverUpGOP https://t.co/WDdDq1VTSn 10 hours ago

4NuNuSummer03

NuNuHaphazardQue @realDonaldTrump More #LEVidence coming to a House near you... https://t.co/D9R8BBoVJ2 10 hours ago

gfford46

Gary Ford RT @Politics_PR: Parnas Asks Court for Permission to Give Additional Evidence to Dems After His Lawyer Says There Are More Trump Tapes http… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump [Video]Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump&apos;s political rivals, said he &apos;absolutely&apos; has more..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.