Bus driver shortage in Palm Beach County
School bus drivers in short supply in Palm Beach County.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bus driver shortage in Palm Beach County LOSING DRIVERS TO FIERCECOMPETITION FROM BUSINESSESLIKE AMAZON WHO ARE PAYIHIGHER WAGES - PARENTS AFRUSTRATED -WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE IN BOCA RATOTHIS IS ONE BUS STOP WHEREPARENTS HAVE REALLY FELT THEEFFECTS OF THE DRIVER SHORTA-THEY SAY THE BUS IS USUALLLATE EVERY MORNING - THISAFTERNOON IT WAS ON TIME - THEDISTRICT TELLS US CURREBNTLYHAVE 657 DRIVERS AND ARE SHORTBY 76 DRIVERS - AND THEPRIMARY REASON IS COMPETITIOFOR DRIVERS - AND COMPANIESLIKE AMAZON THAT ARE WILLITO PAY MORE THAN 20 DOLLARS ANHOUR - PARENTS SAY ITS MAKINGTHEIR KIDS LATE FOR SCHOOLOFTE"WE DIDNON THE STORY WE WERE GETTINGFROM THE SCHOOL WAS YOURCURRENT BUS DRIVER IS OUT SIAND YOU HAVE A SUB, LIKE ATEACHER YOUSUB WE WERE GETTING DIFFERENTSUBS PEOPLE WHO DIDNWHERE THEY WERE GOING OUR KIDSENDED UP IN DELRAY BEACH ONEDAY”DRIVERS FOR PALM BEACH COUNTYARE PAID 14-57 AN HOUR - ANDTOMORROW THE DISTRICT ISHOLDING A JOB FAIR AT THESUMMIT BUS DEPOT HOPING TO GMORE DRIVERS INTO BUSES - LIVEIN BOCA RATON, MS , WPYV , NC- .TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY INTHE EVENING...THEN BECOMIN





