Jennifer Dulos Case: Accused Husband Fotis Dulos Still Critical After Suicide Attempt

Jennifer Dulos Case: Accused Husband Fotis Dulos Still Critical After Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos remains in critical condition Wednesday night following his suicide attempt at his Connecticut home on Tuesday.

CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition following suicide attempt, Connecticut judge orders re-arrest if he recovers

A Connecticut judge on Wednesday ordered the re-arrest of Fotis Dulos, a custom homebuilder accused...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Connecticut Man Accused Of Killing Estranged Wife In Critical Condition After Suspected Suicide Attempt

Connecticut Man Accused Of Killing Estranged Wife In Critical Condition After Suspected Suicide AttemptFotis Dulos was out on $6 million bond on charges of murder, felony murder and kidnapping of his...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Tweets about this

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @nytimes: A Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife and the mother of their 5 children, Jennifer Dulos, was found dead in… 9 hours ago

dash4442

👄Dash👄 RT @KTVOTV: Fotis Dulos was discovered when officers went to his house for a well-being check because he was late for a bond hearing in the… 20 hours ago

KTVOTV

KTVO Television Fotis Dulos was discovered when officers went to his house for a well-being check because he was late for a bond he… https://t.co/08OGsuGlrO 22 hours ago

5174897016

Jennifer Lynn Wade RT @InsideEdition: Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in a high-profile missing person… 23 hours ago

InsideEdition

Inside Edition Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in a high-profile missing p… https://t.co/w7afL4VOHF 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney Norm Pattis Speaks Out After Apparent Suicide Attempt By Fotis Dulos [Video]Attorney Norm Pattis Speaks Out After Apparent Suicide Attempt By Fotis Dulos

Attorney Norm Pattis spoke out after his client Fotis Dulos apparently attempted to commit suicide.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:46Published

Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical [Video]Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical

Fotis Dulos, a Connecticut man accused of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, is in critical condition this morning after an apparent suicide attempt. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

