How Facebook Plans to Rebuild Trust While Keeping Advertisers Happy

How Facebook Plans to Rebuild Trust While Keeping Advertisers Happy

How Facebook Plans to Rebuild Trust While Keeping Advertisers Happy

Despite beating the Street's expectations, Facebook shares went down more than 7 percent in after-hours trading.

While the company is still growing, the numbers could signify a slowdown ahead with more digital advertising platforms entering the market as well as looming regulation.
