Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus
to Battle Coronavirus The virus has affected over
6,000 in China and left
132 people dead.
Outside of China, there have been
over 80 reported cases of Coronavirus.
The Alibaba founder
will give two government
organizations $5.8 million each.
Those organizations are
currently researching
a vaccine for the virus.
The Jack Ma Organization says the rest of
the money will be used for prevention
and treatment of the virus.
Alibaba has also said it will set up a
fund of over $140 million to help the
provinces of Wuhan and Hubei.
The money from the company, which is based in China, will be used
for medical supplies.
It is believed that the provinces
are where the Coronavirus
originally started.