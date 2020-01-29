Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus

Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus The virus has affected over 6,000 in China and left 132 people dead.

Outside of China, there have been over 80 reported cases of Coronavirus.

The Alibaba founder will give two government organizations $5.8 million each.

Those organizations are currently researching a vaccine for the virus.

The Jack Ma Organization says the rest of the money will be used for prevention and treatment of the virus.

Alibaba has also said it will set up a fund of over $140 million to help the provinces of Wuhan and Hubei.

The money from the company, which is based in China, will be used for medical supplies.

It is believed that the provinces are where the Coronavirus originally started.