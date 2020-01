NTSB: Pilot Just Few Minutes From Destination Before Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:41s - Published There was no crash warning device on the helicopter. There was no crash warning device on the helicopter.

NTSB: Pilot Just Few Minutes From Destination Before Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others
THE NTSB SAYS THE PILOT WAS JUST FEW MINUTES FROM HIS DESTINATION AND TRYING TO CLIMB OUT OF THE CLOUDS WHEN THE CHOPPER SLAMMED INTO THE SIDE AFTER MOUNTAIN IN CALABASAS SUNDAY. IT WAS NO CRASH WARNING DEVICE ON THE HELICOPTER, TOLD IT WAS NOT REQUIRED. BUT INVESTIGATORS CAUTION IT IS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE WHETHER HAVING SUCH A SYSTEM WOULD HAVE PREVENTED THE CRASH.







