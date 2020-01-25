Global  

Director Kitty Green On The Unexpected Point Of View In "The Assistant"

Director Kitty Green On The Unexpected Point Of View In 'The Assistant'

Director Kitty Green On The Unexpected Point Of View In "The Assistant"

Director-writer Kitty Green speaks on the real life inspirations behind the concept of the film, “The Assistant,” and how she wanted to explore that world through a particular protagonist.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

