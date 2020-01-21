Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did?

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did?

Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did?

Markets Insider reports the outbreak of the coronavirus from Wuhan, China, is roiling markets.

In fact, asset prices are being hit much faster than they were in 2003, when there was a global outbreak of SARS.

According to Principal Global Investors chief strategist Seema Shah, there are three reasons for this.

Social media has information travelling faster than ever, which creates "a global echo chamber" for such chaotic market movers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did?

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

Fears of coronavirus pandemic hit emerging markets

Concern that a coronavirus outbreak in China could become a repeat of the SARS pandemic has affected...
SmartBrief - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak [Video]Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published

China confirms spread of coronavirus [Video]China confirms spread of coronavirus

A deadly new virus related to SARS is spreading outside the Chinese city where it first broke out. Officials over the weekend announced that the number of patients has tripled and a third person died...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.