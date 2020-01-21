Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did?
Markets Insider reports the outbreak of the coronavirus from Wuhan, China, is roiling markets.
In fact, asset prices are being hit much faster than they were in 2003, when there was a global outbreak of SARS.
According to Principal Global Investors chief strategist Seema Shah, there are three reasons for this.
Social media has information travelling faster than ever, which creates "a global echo chamber" for such chaotic market movers.