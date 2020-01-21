Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did? now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:45s - Published Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did? Markets Insider reports the outbreak of the coronavirus from Wuhan, China, is roiling markets. In fact, asset prices are being hit much faster than they were in 2003, when there was a global outbreak of SARS. According to Principal Global Investors chief strategist Seema Shah, there are three reasons for this. Social media has information travelling faster than ever, which creates "a global echo chamber" for such chaotic market movers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Why Is The Coronavirus Freaking Out Markets Faster Than The SARS Outbreak Did? Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , Model released



Recent related news from verified sources Fears of coronavirus pandemic hit emerging markets Concern that a coronavirus outbreak in China could become a repeat of the SARS pandemic has affected...

SmartBrief - Published 2 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:38Published 13 hours ago China confirms spread of coronavirus A deadly new virus related to SARS is spreading outside the Chinese city where it first broke out. Officials over the weekend announced that the number of patients has tripled and a third person died... Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:50Published 1 week ago