Prince Andrew Refuses To Cooperate In Epstein Investigation

CNN royal contributor Victoria Arbiter joins “Tamron Hall” to discuss the latest developments on Prince Andrew refusing to cooperate in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew won't cooperate in Epstein investigation, prosecutor says

A U.S. prosecutor is accusing Prince Andrew of providing zero cooperation in the Epstein sex...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesCTV NewsGothamistNYTimes.com


Prince Andrew: FBI ask to interview royal as part of Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse investigation

Federal investigators have asked to interview Prince Andrew as part of an investigation into Jeffrey...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesGothamistSify



fiiinry

Ryan Findley RT @1120Eclipse: Reporter:"You where staying at the house of a convicted***offender" Prince Andrews response:"It was a convenient to stay… 25 minutes ago

worldpeace7

Cath Holland RT @OxfordDiplomat: Riddle me this: When Harry and Meghan wish to become financially independent there is mass panic. With Royal emergency… 25 minutes ago

TruthsRealistic

Alpha Patriots 🇬🇧🇺🇸 RT @SITSSHOW: #PRINCEANDREW #COVERUP #CONSPIRACY Prince Andrew Refuses to Cooperate as FBI Demands Interview About Epstein https://t.co/L… 3 hours ago

tilebyrc

R Clo RT @Mmarty1230: Prince Andrew refuses to cooperate with feds in Jeffrey Epstein probe https://t.co/1SjkC8F30j? utm_source=twitter_sitebutto… 4 hours ago

815wrldtrvlr

815wrldtrvlr RT @XEyezWideOpenX: #PrinceAndrew refuses to cooperate with feds in #JeffreyEpstein probe #Geopolitiks #PedoGate #PedoGateNews #PedoNews @… 5 hours ago


US attorney Lisa Bloom speaks on Andrew's silence [Video]US attorney Lisa Bloom speaks on Andrew's silence

Lawyers representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein have urged Prince Andrew to co-operate with them. Lisa Bloom criticises Andrew for not assisting the US authorities. It comes after the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29Published

Prince Andrew in profile [Video]Prince Andrew in profile

The Duke of York "must co-operate" with US authorities investigating Jeffrey Epstein, a lawyer for some of the American sex offender's alleged victims has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

