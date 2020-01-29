Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PETA Asking Keepers Of Punxsutawney Phil To Replace Him With Robot Groundhog

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
PETA Asking Keepers Of Punxsutawney Phil To Replace Him With Robot GroundhogPETA objects to the conditions of Phil's captivity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

PETA: Retire 'Long-Suffering' Punxsutawney Phil, Replace Him With Animatronics [Video]PETA: Retire 'Long-Suffering' Punxsutawney Phil, Replace Him With Animatronics

PETA wants some big changes made to a longstanding Groundhog Day tradition.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.