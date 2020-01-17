Hey Kevin 1-28

Got to community community members got to hear from brazil mayor brian wyndham earlier today.

Roughly 100 people were in attendance at the clay county y-m-c-a.

All for the mayor's "state of the city" address.

We first told you at 5 o'clock about what city leaders are what city leaders are planning for 20-20.

News 10's tilly marlatt brings us more on the mayor's report and changes the community can expect to see this year.

Community members gathered on tuesday for brazil's "state of the city" address.

Mayor brian wyndham talked about the city's accomplishments in 2019.

He also shared plans for 2020.

Starting with unveiling a new logo.

"there's been a great resurgence in activity here in brazil in the last few years and honestly we want to spring board off of that and with that being a new logo along with a new slogan."

Wyndham says repairing the streetlamps along the historical district of u-s 40 will begin soon.

"at this point, the manufacturer is going to send us 180 new bulbs and components and we'll change those out and we should have those up and running like they should be."

Changes will also be taking place soon for the police department.

Wydham says the department should be moving into the former duke energy building within the next 30 to 40 days.

"it's been a two year project.

It's going to give them a lot better facility to work out of and it's got a lot better access."

Street paving projects will continue.

Wyndham also looks to increase utility expansion.

"really in the industrial park is a need for larger utility services.

That would allow the industry out there to expand their own businesses, if we can expand utilities to help them out.

Clay county chamber of commerce president vernon maesch says he's proud of what the community has accomplished.

"living here my whole life and growing up and seeing how things were before and how they've changed for the better, and being a father, having children that live here, knowing what we're going to leave behind to them.

// just very comforting to see that and know."

News 10 will continue to follow the city's progress.

In brazil, tilly marlatt, news 10.

Hey kevin!

What's the weather going what's the hey kevin!

What's the weather going to be?

I'll have your full