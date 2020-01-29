Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Class Period Interrupted by Huge Snake in Ceiling

Class Period Interrupted by Huge Snake in Ceiling

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 06:22s - Published < > Embed
Class Period Interrupted by Huge Snake in Ceiling

Class Period Interrupted by Huge Snake in Ceiling

Occurred on January 18, 2020 / Philippines Info from Licensor: "Board exam reviewers were in that room taking their class, when they suddenly heard sounds in the ceiling, and then half of the snake dropped at the left side area.

They panicked, running outside and screaming.

My friends and I decided to capture the snake."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.