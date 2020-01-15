Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump&apos;s political rivals, said he &apos;absolutely&apos; has more evidence that would implicate President Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

suej0323

SueJ RT @ashleyroybal: Bring in home Bondy! Joseph Bondy, the attorney of Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, has asked a federal judge to allo… 4 hours ago

ashleyroybal

Ashley Roybal 🌍🐘🌻🍄🐝🐒👽 Bring in home Bondy! Joseph Bondy, the attorney of Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, has asked a federal judge t… https://t.co/6QKNUHqOj8 4 hours ago

AdanniaT

Adannia Timothy Lev Parnas, barred from impeachment trial, says he has more evidence to implicate Trump https://t.co/RWr89M1msG L… https://t.co/dUkXFFRkF3 4 hours ago

mermansteve

Steve Rose RT @Carrie2Bradshaw: Video: Parnas says he has more evidence to &#039;implicate&#039; Trump /via @globeandmail https://t.co/j2ZrXVzGK2 6 hours ago

Carrie2Bradshaw

Carrie Bradshaw Video: Parnas says he has more evidence to &#039;implicate&#039; Trump /via @globeandmail https://t.co/j2ZrXVzGK2 6 hours ago

drakicus2740

drakicus2740 Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump https://t.co/FJ8c8zm4g7 The GOP is going at light speed to w… https://t.co/zBtDC1T1t2 6 hours ago

2668

Al 😀! Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump https://t.co/uQ0lUDa6f7 6 hours ago

Titania977

Titania @M2Madness @BOOMER4K The question was from Kamala Harris & Patty Murray about Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and the… https://t.co/Xmt3pTowvp 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump [Video]Parnas says he has more evidence to 'implicate' Trump

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, said he 'absolutely' has more evidence that would implicate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.