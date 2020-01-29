Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four key witnesses.

Among them are acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

The majority of Republicans oppose calling witnesses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

stevehayden2

shady @Liz_Wheeler why don't the Senate just vote? We all know it will be down party lines, a few run or are in play. Wai… https://t.co/mTdYnoSMu9 3 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?: https://t.co/lK3WCu03Md #DonaldTrump 4 hours ago

AlsupCarla

Carla Alsup RT @heretosaveday07: Trump Warns Senate Republicans“Witnesses Are Up To House, Not The Senate. Don’t Let Dems Play You!” Trump will be acqu… 9 hours ago

heretosaveday07

🍀underdog13🍀❌ Trump Warns Senate Republicans“Witnesses Are Up To House, Not The Senate. Don’t Let Dems Play You!” Trump will be a… https://t.co/WWxJjjhnqz 10 hours ago

ohioman123

frank @costareports Dems/MSM leading Lev into the Senate Chamber with a dog leash while walking on all fours ........ he… https://t.co/5VOJV4Kk3c 11 hours ago

Kristina_2020

These Things Take Time @Shem_Infinite Trump will win because of the economy, his positions are center with a right slant, that's typically… https://t.co/igQValrp96 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Senate Dems, GOP play swapsies for witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP play swapsies for witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.