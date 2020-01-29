Age of Consent movie (1969) James Mason, Helen Mirren, Jack MacGowran

Age of Consent movie trailer HD (1969) - Plot synopsis: A grizzled Australian painter decides to jolt his stale creativity in a remote island on the Great Barrier Reef, where he meets an alluring young islander who becomes his enchanting model.

Could the untamed girl be his long-awaited muse?

Director: Michael Powell Writers: Peter Yeldham, Norman Lindsay Stars: James Mason, Helen Mirren, Jack MacGowran