Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Disney+ Unveils Four New Shows, Priyanka Chopra in Talks for 'The Matrix' & Kevin Hart Set for Action Comedy | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:12s - Published < > Embed
Disney+ Unveils Four New Shows, Priyanka Chopra in Talks for 'The Matrix' & Kevin Hart Set for Action Comedy | THR News

Disney+ Unveils Four New Shows, Priyanka Chopra in Talks for 'The Matrix' & Kevin Hart Set for Action Comedy | THR News

Disney+ announces four new shows, a new face joins 'The Matrix' and Kevin Hart and Jason Statham are teaming up for a new action comedy.

These are the top stories of the day!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THRtv

THR TV News Disney+ Unveils Four New Shows, Priyanka Chopra in Talks for 'The Matrix' & Kevin Hart Set for Action Comedy | THR… https://t.co/tl8V8IGMMj 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra reportedly in talks to join 'The Matrix 4' [Video]Priyanka Chopra reportedly in talks to join 'The Matrix 4'

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in final talks to join The Matrix 4.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ [Video]Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ The news has been confirmed by producer Dan Lin. Lin served as executive producer for the 'Lethal Weapon' television series. He and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.