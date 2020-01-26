Global  

Biloxi Shuckers Job Fair

Biloxi Shuckers Job Fair

Biloxi Shuckers Job Fair

Do you have what it takes to join the Biloxi Shuckers?

Well, today is your chance to sign up!
Biloxi Shuckers Job Fair

- - - - well, today is you're chance to- signup!

- news 25's victoria bailey is at- the annual shuckers job - fair with more... - hey victoria?

- - - completely in every category.

S of course.

Tonight is the sixth annual shuckers job fair and joining me now to talk more out it is the public relations manager mr. gary green garrett so talk about how it feels to see potential new family members you it's it's great to open up this opportunity were probably award-winning staff aware of your for the shuckers were bringing back any of her familiar faces were always looking to add on the team and give them a chance to come in and really help us provide great community service okay so talk about what you guys are looking for is typically made everythin usable ticket sellers, ticket takers looking for folks with bubbly personalities be part of a promotions crew on on field and sees the press box.

We need help production and official scoring in the new stringing mascots access control assures fun zone.

We need help back in the kitchens.

Here's a weird we have positions open pretty much everywhere.

The look for them.

Okay, so talk about the importance of opening this up every year to the community and its i said earlier, it's important because of look.

We operate and we have folks or fo office all over the country or deemed a staffer folks live her there from here in the front office.

We put things into place, but really it's the folks who were on the ground were dealing with customers or dealing with federal databases are to us, and that's what we were coming from.

From here to perfect okay so things will wra up here until 7 o'clock so there's still plenty of time to get out here and check it out.

I'll stick around and i have more later but for now we live in biloxi




