Purdue University Chinese students and faculty feel impact of fast spreading coronavirus

Determined.

The coronavirus death toll is continuing to rise in china.

Now many chinese purdue university students are feeling the affect.

Nearly 135 students call wuhan, china home.

News 18's micah upshaw tells us what students are doing to help their loved ones overseas.

Qian: pray for wuhan, pray for china.

Micah: as the coronavirus continues spreading beyond the borders of wuhan, purdue university students and faculty like (chen song) qian song can't help but worry.

Qian: those doctors and nurses, they are really fighting for their lives to save those patients.

Micah: students are banning together to help their loved ones back home.

According to song, the local chinese market recently sold out of medical face masks because of so many students buying and shipping them to china.

Qian: because there are patients there like they are really in shortage of the masks and other medical equipment.

Micah: song is from (hu-fay, china) hefei, china just three hours from the wuhan.

Instead of going home for the university's winter break, her parents came here.

Unfortunately, they're returning home soon where 16-people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Qian: somewhat worried to some degree but, you know, everybody needs to work right, like the society can not just stop running because of the coronavirus.

Micah: as chinese students on campus watch the news from overseas.

They find comfort in knowing it's not spreading nearly as rapidly here.

Qian: it's still you know so much less and so i don't think they are really worried about their own safety but i would say they worried about their own families in china.

Mike: the risk here in west lafayette, lafayette is minimal, if not almost nil.

We are very well on top of it and we're very careful to monitor and follow the guidelines from the cdc.

Micah: in west lafayette, micah upshaw news 18.

Purdue says there are zero reported cases at this time.

But health leaders have an emergency plan in place.

You can find that information on our website wlf.com watch




