Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump&apos;s legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president&apos;s reelection effort is not impeachable conduct.
Dershowitz: Trump pursuing quid pro quo to help re-election is not impeachable

Dershowitz: Trump pursuing quid pro quo to help re-election is not impeachable
euronews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Dershowitz Argues Trump Can't Be Impeached — Because He Thought His Re-Election Was in the 'National Interest'

*Alan Dershowitz* has maintained that nothing in *John Bolton's* book would be impeachable, and, when...
Mediaite - Published


Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell

President Donald Trump's defense lawyer says claims by former national security advisor John Bolton that the president did try to extract a quid pro quo from Ukraine are not a big deal.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:01Published

