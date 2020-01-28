Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president's reelection effort is not impeachable conduct.

