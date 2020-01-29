'Conspiracy' of whistleblower collusion 'total fiction': Schiff

Senators began the first of two planned days of posing questions to both Trump's legal team and the Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives who have served as prosecutors in the trial on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress arising from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Democratic senators used their questions to cast doubt on the veracity of the Trump defense and make their case for witnesses including Bolton.

The Senate is expected to acquit Trump but allowing witnesses such as former Trump advisor John Bolton could inflict political damage on the Republican president as he seeks re-election on Nov.

3.

Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump.