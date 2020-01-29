Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Conspiracy' of whistleblower collusion 'total fiction': Schiff

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
'Conspiracy' of whistleblower collusion 'total fiction': Schiff

'Conspiracy' of whistleblower collusion 'total fiction': Schiff

Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead Democratic prosecutor in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, on Wednesday rejected what he described as a "conspiracy" theory by some Republicans that he or his staff "colluded" with the whistleblower.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Conspiracy' of whistleblower collusion 'total fiction': Schiff

Senators began the first of two planned days of posing questions to both Trump's legal team and the Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives who have served as prosecutors in the trial on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress arising from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Democratic senators used their questions to cast doubt on the veracity of the Trump defense and make their case for witnesses including Bolton.

The Senate is expected to acquit Trump but allowing witnesses such as former Trump advisor John Bolton could inflict political damage on the Republican president as he seeks re-election on Nov.

3.

Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Conspiracy' of whistleblower collusion 'total fiction': Schiff [Video]'Conspiracy' of whistleblower collusion 'total fiction': Schiff

Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead Democratic prosecutor in President Donald Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial, on Wednesday rejected what he described as a &quot;conspiracy&quot; theory..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.