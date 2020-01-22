Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday

Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday

A planned flight to bring British nationals back to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan will not take place on Thursday.

The British Government had anticipated flying around 200 UK citizens out of the country but it is understood Chinese officials have not yet granted permission for the chartered flight to depart.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Co-Diagnostics stock soars on the completion of initial work for a coronavirus detection test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, announced Thursday that it has...
Proactive Investors - Published

City at center of coronavirus outbreak to suspend outbound travel to contain spreading illness

BEIJING — Wuhan, the central Chinese city of 11 million people where the coronavirus outbreak began...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

removalman123

Keith Evans Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday https://t.co/tHFRZzDbg1 6 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday – BBC News https://t.co/Tu06jVNoRm 46 minutes ago

4Tchat

🇧🇪Tchat 4.0😷 RT @OneNewsPage_AUS: Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday: https://t.co/BsCHD8qz8O #Wuhan 50 minutes ago

Lemondrop49

Lemondrop BBC News - Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday https://t.co/iLkaF1YcfB 51 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday: https://t.co/BsCHD8qz8O #Wuhan 52 minutes ago

alanbullion2

alan bullion Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday https://t.co/TsxfWZVUXN 59 minutes ago

Richard54124413

Richard Goode RT @itvnews: Britons will not fly home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Thursday, Foreign Office confirms https://t.co/uGuvtQ4LiB https://t.co… 1 hour ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday https://t.co/nhjYu8WUOC https://t.co/PFMUJBgw9I 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Minneapolis Man Stuck In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]North Minneapolis Man Stuck In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A north Minneapolis man is stuck in Wuhan due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reg Chapman reports (2:37). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Jan. 29, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:37Published

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.