Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

North Texas World War II Veteran Turns 100

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
North Texas World War II Veteran Turns 100

North Texas World War II Veteran Turns 100

Mel Grolla was presented an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, a Quilt of Valor and a proclamation from the city of Denton honoring him for his service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK woman believed to be oldest female World War II veteran dead at 108

Anne Robson, who was believed to be the oldest living female World War II veteran, died at 108 in...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBS11

CBS11 RT @CBSDFW: A North Texas Army veteran who served in World War II celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday. https://t.co/OAsJ9TVmuB 14 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW A North Texas Army veteran who served in World War II celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday. https://t.co/OAsJ9TVmuB 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liberator or Persecutor? How Poland sees the role of the Soviet Union in World War Two [Video]Liberator or Persecutor? How Poland sees the role of the Soviet Union in World War Two

Liberator or Persecutor? How Poland sees the role of the Soviet Union in World War Two

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:47Published

Auschwitz survivor recounts horror 75 years after liberation [Video]Auschwitz survivor recounts horror 75 years after liberation

Menachem Haberman spoke to Al Jazeera about the suffering he endured and still lives with today.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.