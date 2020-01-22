North Texas World War II Veteran Turns 100
North Texas World War II Veteran Turns 100
Mel Grolla was presented an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, a Quilt of Valor and a proclamation from the city of Denton honoring him for his service.
