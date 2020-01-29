Trading Sex & Sexual Exploitation Study

Concerning new survey health officials want parents and guardians to know about.

The minnesota department of health says at least fiveá thousand high schooláaged students have traded sex for something of value.

Xxx katieá olmsted county victim services says the results of the study are unfortunately not surprising..

As the department sees teen victims in all 12 counties it serves in southeastern minnesota.

The study shows the most vulnerable groups include transgender..

Native american black and hispanic students.

Xxx the results of an anonymous statewide survey are in..

"it's a real wakeup call.

This is happening here in mn and it is harming our young people."

Showing oneá pointáfour percent of 9th and 11th graders admitted to trading sex for money..

Food..

Drugs a place to stay or something else.

It was kind of validating to see that what we've been experiencing here is true statewide.

Five thousand students have reported being sexually exploited but olmsted county victim services says there are likely many more cases that are going unreported.

Most of the clients we work with don't want to selfádisclose this.

There can be a lot of embarrassment or shame around that so it's probably quite a bit higher figure than that.

To prevent sexual exploitation program manager laura sutherland says parents should be aware of their child's social media presence..

And teach them about healthy relationships.

One of the things we always encourage parents tot talk about is if someone is asking you to keep something a secret then that's always a sign that isn't not a healthy relationship.

In healthy the study also shows sexual exploitation doesn't discriminate..

The study also shows sexual exploitation doesn't discriminate.. Boys are just as likely as girls to be victims.

If you or someone you know needs help or is being abused á the safe harbor program has services for people 24 or younger.

