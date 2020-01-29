Former Viking And Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dies At 58
Former Viking And Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dies At 58
Hall of Famer Chris Doleman died last night after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, John Lauritsen reports (4:09).
