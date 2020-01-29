Former Viking And Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dies At 58 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:09s - Published Former Viking And Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dies At 58 Hall of Famer Chris Doleman died last night after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, John Lauritsen reports (4:09). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Jan. 29, 2020

Chris Doleman, a former defensive end who was a Hall of Famer and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection

