New W-4 Tax Form Changes, here's what you need to know

Tax forms and lingo can be really confusing.

I spoke with tax masters president and enrolled agent tommy jeffers today.

He really broke down the changes in place and what you need to know before filling out your taxes.

Jeffers told me we've had a year now where these new tax laws have been implemented and we've been able to see the changes they will make.

For instance..

The new w-4 form has been divided into five steps.

You at home can skip questions that don't apply to you.

One major change is that it took away allowances because the new tax law eliminated personal expemptions.

Instead... the form directly asks how many dependents you have.

Then you have to multiply that number by the amount of the federal tax credit.

The i-r-s also simplified the "other income" section.

Now you just have to check a box if you work 2 jobs...or have a spouse that works.

Jeffers says all this may be confusing at first due to the different questions being asked.

But the goal is the *same*... to maximize your refund.

"here in the midwest we are pretty reluctant to change but just remember that your tax preparer or your accountant is on your side to make sure that your situation is maximized to the best of its ability."

You only need to fill out a w-4 if you started a new job in 20-20 but jeffers piece of advice is to review your tax withholdings each year.

So you can get a great refund on april 15th.