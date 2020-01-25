Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New W-4 Tax Form Changes, here's what you need to know

New W-4 Tax Form Changes, here's what you need to know

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
New W-4 Tax Form Changes, here's what you need to knowNew W-4 Tax Form Changes, here's what you need to know
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New W-4 Tax Form Changes, here's what you need to know

Tax season tax season is here and filing is underway.

But there are some changes on the w-4 form this year.

These changes reflect the new tax code congress approved in 20-17.

In tonight's consumer alert..

News 10's dominic miranda simplifies these changes and its effects on your wallet.

Tax forms and lingo can be really confusing.

I spoke with tax masters president and enrolled agent tommy jeffers today.

He really broke down the changes in place and what you need to know before filling out your taxes.

Jeffers told me we've had a year now where these new tax laws have been implemented and we've been able to see the changes they will make.

For instance..

The new w-4 form has been divided into five steps.

You at home can skip questions that don't apply to you.

One major change is that it took away allowances because the new tax law eliminated personal expemptions.

Instead... the form directly asks how many dependents you have.

Then you have to multiply that number by the amount of the federal tax credit.

The i-r-s also simplified the "other income" section.

Now you just have to check a box if you work 2 jobs...or have a spouse that works.

Jeffers says all this may be confusing at first due to the different questions being asked.

But the goal is the *same*... to maximize your refund.

"here in the midwest we are pretty reluctant to change but just remember that your tax preparer or your accountant is on your side to make sure that your situation is maximized to the best of its ability."

You only ability."

You only need to fill out a w-4 if you started a new job in 20-20 but jeffers piece of advice is to review your tax withholdings each year.

So you can get a great refund on april 15th.



Recent related news from verified sources

Check out the new W-4 tax withholding form. Really.

The first major redesign since 1987 is simpler and reflects tax code changes, the IRS said. Workers...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheVioletHowler

The Violet Howler (Spoilers 4 anything/everything) RT @Zonela358: LRT You know how Sora changes form based on the world he was in? Well, his model change here made me think it might be a sce… 33 minutes ago

akpevwe_i

Melanin🖤 RT @CarlTenChill: This isn’t my final form, I can only go up from here and I want my team , the people I love, & the ones who love me to g… 7 hours ago

Zonela358

🌺 L a y l a 🌺 - Re:Mind Spoilers Beware‼️ LRT You know how Sora changes form based on the world he was in? Well, his model change here made me think it might… https://t.co/5V9Fhm6IG1 10 hours ago

Eddietheed5

Eddie and Vic @lunardxmon “Oh I’ve been here before!” *he snaps and changes to his number of the beast form* “Yeah it was crazy” 11 hours ago

CarlTenChill

TEN. This isn’t my final form, I can only go up from here and I want my team , the people I love, & the ones who love m… https://t.co/7OcNXf8Ufl 12 hours ago

ClearlineCPA

ClearlineCPA Here’s a primer on what’s changed on the 2019 T1 return from @financialpost . Don't want to get into the weeds? Not… https://t.co/qdhjC6Enro 16 hours ago

TRCanadaTax

TR Canada Tax RT @TRTaxAcctFirms: Publication 15-B has been revised for 2020 with a few changes that supplement and clarify its summaries of common fring… 17 hours ago

AGoodSlime

Rimiru Tempest @crybabybutt "Nice to meet you Fiona. And I understand don't worry... Maybe I can do this to reassure you a bit mor… https://t.co/cvQpqlrKz3 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tax form changes: New cryptocurrency question [Video]Tax form changes: New cryptocurrency question

Tax form changes: New cryptocurrency question

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Tax Week: New W-4 form [Video]Tax Week: New W-4 form

Tax Week: New W-4 form

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.