Coast man wanted by U.S. Marshals

[applause]- a coast man is now one of the - most sought after fugitives - in the united states.

- the u-s marshal's service is no- offering a $25- - thousand dollar reward for- information leading directly- to the arrest of jacob blair- scott.- scotts' accused of faking - suicide to avoid jail for child- rape.

- scott is wanted in jackson- county for sexual battery - among other sex abuse charges,- he's also wanted by the u-s - marshal's service for unlawful- flight to avoid - prosecution.- these accusations arose when- scott's step- - daughter became pregnant.

- it's believed that scott faked- his suicide by launching a boat- in an attempt to escape.- u-s marshals believe he could b- hiding in tennessee,- texas, or colorado.

- if you know anything that could- lead investigators to - scott, you are urged to call th- u-s marshal's service at the- number on your