Up a baldwyn manufacturing plant is adding 90 jobs and expanding its production capacity with a four million dollar investment.

Wcbi's allie martin has more on the company and how the expansion is a sign of a dedicated workforce and strong economy.

Governor tate reeves made his first economic development announcement since taking office at innocor's plant in baldwyn.

Nats innocor makes memory foam produces for the bedding industry, including the popular, mattress in a box.

The expansion will double innocor's manufacturing capacity at one of its manufacturing lines.

Also, another manufacturing line will be relocated into what was previously used as a distribution center.

Baldwyn mayor michael james says the expansion is great for the area, and is also an example of teamwork between state and city leaders.

"i've been the mayor here since 09 and i can't tell you a project without that team effort, and there's people who will never get recognized who had part in this but it takes everyone of them to make something like this happen."

Standup bridge the hiring process has already started for the 90 new positions, and the four million dollar expansion will mean, yet again, another production capacity increase for innocor's baldwyn facility.

"if you laid out mattresses end to end , production in 2018, those mattresses would stretch from tupelo to jackson, with the growth and expansion we put in place, we are looking at enough mattresses to stretch from tupelo, mississippi to amarillo, texas.

" the expansion will be complete at innocor by the middle of february.

In baldwyn,