Google "Loretta" Super Bowl Commercial 2020

Google 'Loretta' Super Bowl Commercial 2020Check out the Google "Loretta" Super Bowl 2020 commercial!
Google posts ‘Loretta’ Super Bowl commercial featuring Assistant, Photos [Video]

In previous years, we’ve seen Google target specific areas of its own “ecosystem,” but for its...
9to5Google - Published

Google tugs at heartstrings with touching Super Bowl ad about 'Loretta'

Based on a true story, Google's new Super Bowl commercial stars an 85-year-old grandfather trying to...
USATODAY.com - Published


zachprobst

zachprobst Okay who is cutting onions🧅 Gosh. 😭 Loretta | Google Super Bowl Commercial 2020 https://t.co/lVLW91xNjt via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

Tech_Hunter_uk

Tech Treasure Hunter Google’s tearjerker Super Bowl ad is sad and creepy https://t.co/LnKluSsnls https://t.co/gzDiv1j3D3 11 minutes ago

NicoleAmesbury

Nicole Amesbury Ouch google. True human experience isn’t to be exploited or replicated for profit. https://t.co/zT9F2kLl4N 20 minutes ago

lanctot

Jeff Lanctot @YouTube Then again... https://t.co/1c34RroxfU 54 minutes ago

stephen_notnice

HeadBussa💸 RT @verge: Google’s tearjerker Super Bowl ad is sad and creepy https://t.co/onShsp4m5Q https://t.co/LTrFS71afG 55 minutes ago

GrantHewit

Grant Hewit RT @Claradactyl: So proud to be part of such a powerful product and team. Grab the tissues... Loretta | Google Super Bowl Commercial 2020… 58 minutes ago

Claradactyl

Clara de Soto So proud to be part of such a powerful product and team. Grab the tissues... Loretta | Google Super Bowl Commerci… https://t.co/b2eLOlvEIu 1 hour ago

CyberDenUK

CyberDen Google’s tearjerker Super Bowl ad is sad and creepy https://t.co/ftST5nCCfW https://t.co/zTc677ZqgZ 1 hour ago

