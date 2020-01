Subscribers concerned with sale of Buffalo News

NEIGHBORHOOD,GILAT MELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.WESTERN NEWYORK'S LARGESTNEWSPAPER - THEBUFFALO NEWS -- ISMAKING HEADLINESITSELF TONIGHT.... ASA NEW OWNER TAKESOVER.THE CHANGE INOWNERSHIP COMESSHORTLY AFTER THENEWS RAISEDSUBSCRIPTIONRATES..

TO BRING INMORE MONEY IN THEFACE OF DIFFICULTTIMES FOR PRINTJOURNALISM.ACCORDING TOJOURNALISM-DOT-ORG..

WEEKDAYNEWSPAPERSUBSCRIPTIONSNATIONWIDE HAVEDROPPED BY 20-MILLIOTONIGHT -- THECHANGE INOWNERSHIP HASSOME BUFFALO NEWSSUBSCRIBERS RAISINGQUESTIONSCONCERNS ABOUTWHAT'S TO COME.HERE'S 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER ALITOUHEY.DAVE BRODFUEHRER:IT'S EASY TO GOONLINE BUT I LIKEACTUALLY TURNINGTHE PAGES.DAVEBRODFUEHRER HASSUBSCRIBED TO THEBUFFALO NEWS FORMORE THAN ADECADE...I ENJOY READING THEPAPER.THE HAMBURGHOMEOWNER PAYSABOUT 40 DOLLARS AMONTH.AND HE WORRIES THEPAPER'S NEWOWNER-- LEEENTERPRISES-- MIGHTINCREASESUBSCRIPTION COSTS.MY WIFE WOULDRATHER GET RID OF ITBUT I WANT TO KEEP IT.STAND LEE WOULDN'TSAY WHAT THEIRTAKEOVER MEANS FORTHE COST ORCIRCULATION OF THEPAPER.NAT POP: IT WORRIESME.LEE COPPOLA IS AFORMER BUFFALONEWS REPORTER ANDTHE RETIRED DEAN OFSAINT BONAVENTUREUNIVERSITY'SJOURNALISM SCHOOL.HE'S CONCERNEDWHAT THE SALE MIGHTDO TO THE PAPER'SPRODUCT--CITINGWHAT HAPPENED TONEWSPAPERS IPITTSBURGH ANDDETROIT AFTER THEYWERE SOLD...LEE COPPOLA/RETIREDDEAN ST.BONAVENTUREUNIVERSITYJOURNALISM SCHOOL:THE STAFF HAS BEENDECIMATED.

THENUMBER OF PRINTEDITIONS HAS BEENCUT.COPPOLA ALSOWORRIES WHAT ITMIGHT MEAN FOR THESOME 200 BUFFALONEWS EMPLOYEES--ALREADY, LEEENTERPRISES HASTALKED ABOUTCUTTINADMINISTRATIVECOSTS.

WHAT ARETHOSE?

THOSE AREHUMAN BEINGS.THE NEWS DECLINEDTO GO ONCAMERA..BUT IN ASTATEMENT IT SAID"THE BUFFALO NEWSIS COMMITTED TOPROVIDING WESTERNNEW YORK WITHEXCEPTIONALJOURNALISM ANDBEING AN ACTIVECORPORATE CITIZEN.WE CONTINUE THUNWAVERINGCOMMITMENT AS WEMOVE FORWARD WITHOUR NEWOWNERSHIP."SUBSCRIBERS LIKEDAVEHOPE SO.HE WAS RECENTLYHIT WITH ASUBSCRIPTION HIKEAND WOULD HAVE TOCONSIDER CANCELINGIF THE COST GOES UPAGAIN.I DON'T WANT TO BUTAT THE SAME TOKEYOU WANT TO SAVEMONEY.IN HAMBURG, ALITOUHEY, 7EWN