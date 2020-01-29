BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Bill 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 03:29s - Published BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Bill BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Billboard News

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ᴇɴɢʀ. ᴍᴀʏᴇɴ⁷ RT @NYMag: On the #LateLateShow, BTS sang, danced, and played hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher https://t.co/ITYV0nfti2 13 seconds ago 침침 RT @vulture: There’s no better place for BTS’s new era to kick off than The Late Late Show with James Corden https://t.co/J6j8fIHl2Z 1 minute ago