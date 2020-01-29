Global  

Ludacris, StubHub Team Up To Give $75K Worth Of Instruments To Hialeah-Miami Lakes HS

Ludacris, StubHub Team Up To Give $75K Worth Of Instruments To Hialeah-Miami Lakes HS

Ludacris, StubHub Team Up To Give $75K Worth Of Instruments To Hialeah-Miami Lakes HS

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo reports music teacher Kevin Segura was awarded two tickets to the Super Bowl.
Reporter Update: Lisa Petrillo On Hip Hop Artist Ludacris Donation To Local School [Video]Reporter Update: Lisa Petrillo On Hip Hop Artist Ludacris Donation To Local School

Lisa Petrillo reports hip-hop artist and actor Ludacris teamed up with StubHub to reveal a donation of more than $75,000 in musical instruments to Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School.

