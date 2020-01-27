Global  

Family returns home from China amid coronavirus outbreak

Family returns home from China amid coronavirus outbreak

Family returns home from China amid coronavirus outbreak

Holly Allen and her family flew into Dayton at 2:00 a.m.

Wednesday, on their way back to Dayton from China.

"We had hand sanitizer, we had several masks with us," she said.

"We actually had someone who was coughing on one of the planes, and a few people around us did take masks out and put them on just to be careful."
Coronavirus: Kiwi family trapped in Wuhan running out of food

Coronavirus: Kiwi family trapped in Wuhan running out of foodA Kiwi man trapped at the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak fears for the lives of his wife and...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Very pregnant Canadian woman stuck in quarantined Chinese city of Wuhan

A teacher who is living with his pregnant wife and child in a city that is at the epicentre of...
CP24 - Published


Travelers describe experiences returning to Tri-State from China [Video]Travelers describe experiences returning to Tri-State from China

As two potential cases of coronavirus are being examined in Butler County and more than 100 people have died from the illness in China, travelling from China to the U.S. has been a different experience..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:37Published

Neenah man fights to get wife, kids home from Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus [Video]Neenah man fights to get wife, kids home from Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus

A Wisconsin family is stuck in Wuhan, China as the city remains on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:36Published

