Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:11s - Published Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases The chance that two satellites on a possible collision course collide over Pittsburgh has increased, KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources CBS: Two Satellites Might Collide in 'Amazing Show' Experts have estimated there is now a one in 20 chance two satellites are going to collide over...

Newsmax - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this