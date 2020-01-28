Global  

Interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Is there hope for bipartisanship?
Interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Continuing our coverage of campaign 20á20... with the iowa caucuses next monday á we continue to talk to the candidates senator elizabeth warren spoke with alex jirgens this morning.

Despite the climate of polarization she believes there remains an opportunity for common ground for republicans "let's start by working on the things we agree on together.

We get that anti corruption bill through... now, we can really start doing it on climate, we can really start doing it on health care, we can really start delivering."

Senator warren will return to iowa on friday á as part of a get out the caucus




