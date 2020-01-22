SJSD Open Enrollment

Global  

Families will no longer be able to choose where their child attends high school as the Board of Education ends open enrollment.
St.

Joseph families will no longer be able to choose which high school their teens will attend.

The board of education with the st.

Joseph school district is ending open enrollment.

The school board voted to end transfers inside the district monday night... while each high school has always had it's district with boundries, they weren't firm, and students often have chosen to attend a different school- -, especially those involved in athletics.... the new rule will not affect current high school students (sot, doug van zyl: "people that were already in their high school and under the old rule or old practice get to stay there.

It really impacts 8th graders and any one under that moving forward.") the district will work with families on the changes to enrollment which take affect next school




