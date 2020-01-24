Super Bowl prop bets at the Scarlet Pearl

- are you ready for the 49ers to- take on the chiefs in - superbowl 54?

Those at the- draftkings sportsbook at- the scarlet pearl casino are fo- you to place your bets!

- as soon as it was determined wh- was going to be in the super- bowl, they were getting calls o- proposition bets.

- the scarlet pearl says they hav- over 100 prop bets- available now, with more- possible leading up to the big- game.

- they range from who will score- first to the longest yards- on a touchdown.

- also something different this - year is that you can bet on the- coin toss.- the scarlet pearl says their- numbers are already higher- than last year due to the - popularity of proposition - bets.

- - nikki mcgowan/sportsbook- supervisor:"prop bet are popula- because - they are not offered throughout- all the other games of the- season.

You know it's - a unique opportunity to bet on- different outcomes rather than- just the final outcome- of the game and it's a great wa- to edge your bets say you're no- losing in the first - quarter, you have a chance at - the second half."

- - - - and even if you don't place a - bet..

You can always catch the- game right here on fox 25 on- sunday february 2nd.-