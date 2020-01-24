Global  

Super Bowl prop bets at the Scarlet Pearl

Are you ready for the 49ers to take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl?

Those at the Draft Kings Sportsbook at the Scarlet Pearl Casino are for you to place your bets!
- are you ready for the 49ers to- take on the chiefs in - superbowl 54?

Those at the- draftkings sportsbook at- the scarlet pearl casino are fo- you to place your bets!

- as soon as it was determined wh- was going to be in the super- bowl, they were getting calls o- proposition bets.

- the scarlet pearl says they hav- over 100 prop bets- available now, with more- possible leading up to the big- game.

- they range from who will score- first to the longest yards- on a touchdown.

- also something different this - year is that you can bet on the- coin toss.- the scarlet pearl says their- numbers are already higher- than last year due to the - popularity of proposition - bets.

- - nikki mcgowan/sportsbook- supervisor:"prop bet are popula- because - they are not offered throughout- all the other games of the- season.

You know it's - a unique opportunity to bet on- different outcomes rather than- just the final outcome- of the game and it's a great wa- to edge your bets say you're no- losing in the first - quarter, you have a chance at - the second half."

- - - - and even if you don't place a - bet..

You can always catch the- game right here on fox 25 on- sunday february 2nd.-




