Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tight security promised for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, officials say

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Tight security promised for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, officials say

Tight security promised for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, officials say

Security took center stage on Wednesday as NFL and law enforcement officials discussed their public safety strategy for Super Bowl LIV.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the Super Bowl this Sunday...
Seattle Times - Published

FOX News Channel to Present Special Live Programming Surrounding Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida

FOX News Channel to Present Special Live Programming Surrounding Super Bowl LIV in Miami, FloridaNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News Channel (FNC) will present special live programming ahead of...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

oanow

Opelika-Auburn News Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the Super Bowl this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami… https://t.co/f55nxh7RGj 22 minutes ago

23ABCNews

23ABC News Florida & federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the #SuperBowl this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami G… https://t.co/8Vl0WUU1Jk 37 minutes ago

JeniferJuniper1

JenniferJuniper1 Officials discuss Super Bowl security - https://t.co/qTYQMfQvMx 40 minutes ago

PilarPedrazaTV

Pilar Pedraza TV Tight security promised for Super Bowl ⠀ ⠀ MIAMI (AP) -⠀ Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for… https://t.co/l7vWKlxeBp 45 minutes ago

FOX48tv

FOX48 & CenLANow.com Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami. #TheBigGame https://t.co/vOW1skXLzO 1 hour ago

PilarPedrazaTV

Pilar Pedraza TV Tight security promised for Super Bowl #kakenews #SuperBowlLIV #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowl https://t.co/9ALnbLmtKz 2 hours ago

CapitalSportsNC

Capital Sports New post: Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami https://t.co/YquDHXEahI 2 hours ago

pjpnalver

Pedro Penalver Tight Security Promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami https://t.co/8i6TBs6JzA via @FLDailyPost 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: CBS4's Jim Berry Interviews Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor [Video]WEB EXTRA: CBS4's Jim Berry Interviews Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor

Taylor was making a special appearance at the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:46Published

Small but mighty: Meet the Miami Chapter of Arrowhead South [Video]Small but mighty: Meet the Miami Chapter of Arrowhead South

Spurred by social media, Chiefs fans from the Miami area have started to gather at Bru's Room and Sports Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida, forming an Arrowhead South group at Bru's Room and Sports..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.