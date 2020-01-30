Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mourners say a final goodbye to Nathaniel Jones

Mourners say a final goodbye to Nathaniel Jones

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Mourners say a final goodbye to Nathaniel Jones

Mourners say a final goodbye to Nathaniel Jones

Born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1926, Jones began his career as a federal attorney and was appointed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1979.

He was appointed senior status on the court in 1995, where he presided until his retirement in 2002.

"He was such a good lawyer that they named a federal courthouse after him in his hometown," said Gina Ruffin Moore, author of 'Cincinnati: Black America Series.'

That recognition came after decades of hard work and accomplishments that changed history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.