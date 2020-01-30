Mourners say a final goodbye to Nathaniel Jones

Born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1926, Jones began his career as a federal attorney and was appointed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1979.

He was appointed senior status on the court in 1995, where he presided until his retirement in 2002.

"He was such a good lawyer that they named a federal courthouse after him in his hometown," said Gina Ruffin Moore, author of 'Cincinnati: Black America Series.'

That recognition came after decades of hard work and accomplishments that changed history.