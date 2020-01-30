Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ISU Baseball

ISU Baseball

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
ISU BaseballSycamores picked fourth in MVC preseason poll
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ISU Baseball

Super bowl, incluidng the nfl honors banquet.... the indiana state baseball team has been picked to finish fourth in the mvc preseason poll... the sycamores are coming off their best season since the 90's.

They won 43 games, won the mvc tourney and made it to a ncaa regional final, losing to national champs vanderbilt.

Isu only returns one postion starter and five pitchers..... pitchers tyler grauer, collin liberatore and catcher max




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LizbethArteagaR

Lizbeth Arteaga R RT @Cubs_Live: It’s officially baseball season. Bring on the Cubs. https://t.co/ZQju7yKvZa 8 seconds ago

baseballdude76

MrEquanimity @EricCross04 I have thought Gallen could be an ace since I saw him pitch,baseball buddies think I am insane but we will see. 10 seconds ago

nikismaaa

isma RT @byunonew: think i want to see baekhyun being a baseball player again https://t.co/r2jud8A33y 12 seconds ago

colerwelch

Cole Welch RT @Noahsyndergaard: FOR BASEBALL @Mets @MLB https://t.co/PgUtTZ9bHC 21 seconds ago

cececepizza

cececearley Hole in one! Yes! Go Tom Brady! I love baseball! #clipperswon 🏈 23 seconds ago

andreasahagung

Andrea It’s baseball season 🤠 25 seconds ago

ndlovesndcoiris

Nick Brown RT @AthleticsRants: BASEBALL TWITTER RISE UP!!!! 32 seconds ago

ZapsoKuhz

Mario Roldan RT @Dodgers: It's officially baseball season! https://t.co/bw44ahhlQT 39 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.