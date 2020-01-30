Valley native is going to valley native a wabash a wabash valley native is going to experience the super bowl this year for the very first time... how cool is this.....tennessee titans qb ryan tannehill announced monday that he's sending 2002 north vermillion graduate dustin maxfield to miami for super bowl 54... maxfield ran track and played football for the falcons, in fact he held school records in the 100 meter dash and 400 meter relay team.... maxfield, a 16-year veteran in the u-s army served a total of five tours between iraq and afghanistan.... in 2015 he suffered serious injuries in a training operation and was medically discharged in 2017... maxfield lives in clarksville, tennessee.....he started a nonprofit sheepdog initiative....helping homeless veterans and spreads awareness... maxfield can't thank tannehill enough for the kind gesture and he's excited to take his dad to the big game!

Dustin and his father will get to meet titans qb ryan tannehill for the first time saturday in miami... the two will get to experience several things leading up to the