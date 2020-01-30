Tesla To Launch 'Limited Volumes' Of Semi Electric Truck

Electric car-maker Tesla is going to begin making "limited volumes" of its Semi electric truck in 2020.

It's unclear exactly where it will be manufactured, although 'North America' was indicated in Tesla's quarterly report.

Several companies have put in their orders for the Tesla Semi, including Walmart, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, FedEx, Sysco, UPS, DHL, Meijer, and Ryder.

The Tesla Semi can be reserved for $20,000, but "Founders' Series" models demand a $200,000 reservation.

It'll start at $150,000.

According to Business Insider, the Semi will have a range of 500 miles on a single charge.

It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in five seconds when it's not hauling cargo, and reach 0-60 mph in 20 seconds when carrying 80,000 pounds of cargo.