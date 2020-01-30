Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tesla To Launch 'Limited Volumes' Of Semi Electric Truck

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Tesla To Launch 'Limited Volumes' Of Semi Electric Truck

Tesla To Launch 'Limited Volumes' Of Semi Electric Truck

Electric car-maker Tesla is going to begin making "limited volumes" of its Semi electric truck in 2020.

It's unclear exactly where it will be manufactured, although 'North America' was indicated in Tesla's quarterly report.

Several companies have put in their orders for the Tesla Semi, including Walmart, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, FedEx, Sysco, UPS, DHL, Meijer, and Ryder.

The Tesla Semi can be reserved for $20,000, but "Founders' Series" models demand a $200,000 reservation.

It'll start at $150,000.

According to Business Insider, the Semi will have a range of 500 miles on a single charge.

It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in five seconds when it's not hauling cargo, and reach 0-60 mph in 20 seconds when carrying 80,000 pounds of cargo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.