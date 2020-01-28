Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: CBS4's Jim Berry Interviews Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor

WEB EXTRA: CBS4's Jim Berry Interviews Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: CBS4's Jim Berry Interviews Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor

WEB EXTRA: CBS4's Jim Berry Interviews Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor

Taylor was making a special appearance at the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Radio Row Buzzing Ahead Of Super Bowl 54 [Video]Radio Row Buzzing Ahead Of Super Bowl 54

CBS4's Jim Berry caught up with former NFL pros to get their thoughts on the Big Game.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:20Published

Trending Now: Kobe Bryant Fans Pushing To Have NBA Logo Feature The Lakers Legend [Video]Trending Now: Kobe Bryant Fans Pushing To Have NBA Logo Feature The Lakers Legend

At last count, an online petition calling for the tribute had nearly 2 million signatures.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.