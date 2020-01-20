Mitch Holthus: Chiefs are 'a team that the world wants to love'

- ALRIGHT BROTHER WEUSUALLY HAVE THEMINUTE WITH MITCH.

IWANT TO GE A COUPLE OFMINUTES WITH MITCH.MITCH HOLTHUSVOICE OF THE CHIEFSI think it"s big Kevin, Ithink it"s bigHE"S BEEN THE VOICEOF YOUR KANSAS CITYCHIEFS FOR MORE THAN AQUARTER CENTURY ANDHE HOSTS OUR WEEKLYMINUTE WITH MITCHSEGMENT - RADIOANNOUNCER MITCHHOLTHUS,AND I THINK THE VOICESPEAKS FOR ALL OF USWHEN HE SAYS -yeah it goes way down to thesoulRADIO ASIDE, HOW DOESTHIS FEEL FOR YOU?It"s almost like an out ofbody experienceto win that game though lastweek to get to hereit was just so dee, as I said on the air, the teamthat .

"Lamar Hunt hasfounded has just won histrophy in the stadium that wasLamar Hunt's dream"MITCH SAYS THAT WASTHE RE-DEFINING MOMENTFOR CHIEFS KINGDOMthis now team is becoming aninternational team because ofmahomesthis is a team the world wantsto loveand so because of that, abigger sense is they look atkansas citythey look at the city itself.

Iknow people who have movedhere because of thisAND IF THEY WIN ONSUNDAY EXPECT CHIEFSKINGDOM AND KANSASCITY TO GROW EVEN MOREIN SIZE.BUT EVEN IF THEY TAKEHOME THE LOMBARDI -MITCH SAYS IT"LL BETOUGH TO TOPARROWHEAD"SGREATEST MOMENT1 AA would be winning theSuper Bowl 54 Championship.but Kevin let me be veryhonest with youthat will feel incredible, butnot far behind would bewinning that AFCChampionshonly because of what it meantfor the Hunt family and to allofthe Kingdom.

To win it inArrowheadto get that trophythere have been some prayersand some thoughts and goddoesn"t care who winsalright, but I do think heshines favorthis team"s unique, thismoment is uniqueand you just want to captureevery fiber of it